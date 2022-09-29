“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle knows all too well what it is like to rebuild after a devastating hurricane.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to discuss relief efforts in Southwest Florida.

Patronis said because of inflation, he suspects the rebuild of Southwest Florida will be the most expensive in the history of the state.

He said Bay County knows what it is like to need help and crews from the area are already headed south to assist with clean-up.

To hear more from Patronis on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Strong winds are causing brush fires to pop up throughout Bay County.
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
Ian Satelite 9/27/22
Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Southwestern Florida tomorrow
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota

Latest News

Jimmy Patronis on damages of Hurricane Ian
Jimmy Patronis on damages of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hashing old memories for the Panhandle.
Working through trauma following a natural disaster with mental health expert
Golden Apple Winner Kaye Lewis
Golden Apple Winner Kaye Lewis
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers art classes for whole family part two
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers art classes for whole family part two