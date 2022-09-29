Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies over NWFL.

Tropical Storm Ian continues to trek across the Florida Peninsula, moving through Melbourne this morning. The storm still has strong winds, but will still be a big storm surge threat to the east coast of Florida and Southeast US. We’ll see it eventually emerge into the Atlantic but likely as a strong tropical storm before heading north into the Carolinas into the weekend.

Meanwhile, back at home, our weather continues to look beautiful. Sunshine reigns supreme and our fall like weather sticks around.

Breezy northeast winds return today with speeds of 20-25mph and higher gusts near 30mph possible. Temperatures out the door are pleasantly cool in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Highs today struggle to reach 80 degrees in most places.

With Ian continuing to move on a northerly path to our west, the counter-clockwise winds around the storm help to reinforce our cool down here in NWFL. Eventually as Ian weakens heading into Friday and the weekend into the Carolinas, we’ll see our winds start to back off.

But we’ll keep the more seasonal air mass in place for the weekend with comfortably cool mornings, less humidity, and highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with breezy northeasterly winds of 20-25mph and gusts up to 30mph. Highs today top out near 80 degrees or just shy. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps our sunny and seasonal forecast in place through the upcoming weekend.

