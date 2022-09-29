Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and breezy night tonight in the panhandle w/overnight lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The winds will die down by Friday, but the nice weather will last through the weekend with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.

In the tropics TD #11 formed in the open Atlantic, but poses no threat. Hurricane Ian will move across Florida tonight and then re-emerge in the Atlantic and possibly strengthen some before impacts GA, SC, NC Friday into Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.