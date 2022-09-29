Wednesday Evening Forecast

Cooler and breezy weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and breezy night tonight in the panhandle w/overnight lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The winds will die down by Friday, but the nice weather will last through the weekend with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.

In the tropics TD #11 formed in the open Atlantic, but poses no threat. Hurricane Ian will move across Florida tonight and then re-emerge in the Atlantic and possibly strengthen some before impacts GA, SC, NC Friday into Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

