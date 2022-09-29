Working through trauma following a natural disaster with mental health expert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is safe to say that our surrounding area was spared from Hurricane Ian and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

But for people who call the Panhandle home, this uncertainty could be bringing up difficult memories of Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

Tasha A. Jackson, LCSW and program coordinator at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, stopped by the studio Thursday morning to discuss the mental toll an event like this can have so soon after the travesty that was Hurricane Michael.

Jackson says the anxiety of a similar situation and so many images can be likely to trigger our minds into reliving those events, especially when some of us have not even fully recovered yet.

Jackson advised that while it is okay to not be okay right now, it is best to keep in mind that we are safe and keeping normalcy is most important. Calm adults can help children feel safe and comforted as well.

To watch the interview with Jackson, click the video attached to the story.

