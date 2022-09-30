Bay County offers ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County organizations are offering ways the community can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

As these organizations get ready to mobilize and head south to assist in recovery missions they want you to know you can help too.

The Salvation Army will be providing assistance by distributing nearly one thousand hot meals.

“We will have mobile kitchens down there cooking food to provide hot food for people throughout the community,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Ed Binnix. “So, feeding people will be essential very quickly.”

Major Binnix says the best way you can help is by donating money.

“We can purchase on a much larger scale and get better economy for the dollar than if somebody were to go out and get it themselves. When we order water for instance, we order by the semi-truck load and so we’re getting it for pennies on the dollar compared to what you can get it at Costco or any place like that,” he said.

Dot Wagner is a coordinator at Mission 850, an organization dedicated to assisting with recovery efforts. She says the best thing you can offer is your time.

“The best way to help is to go to (mission)850.com. We want people to sign up to serve. We’re all about getting you face-to-face with somebody who needs your help,” Wagner said.

Mission 850 has also set up a donation site at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church near West 11th Street in Panama City. They are accepting non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, baby wipes, a trailer and yard tools.

