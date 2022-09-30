DEVELOPING: Man barricades himself in house after fleeing from police

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is currently barricaded inside his home after fleeing from police, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, deputies say they pulled over a vehicle after suspecting it was stolen. The driver allegedly did not stop, sped away, and drove to his house at Callaway Chase Circle in Callaway.

According to officials, the man ran inside and barricaded the entrances.

BCSO deputies say the road to the home has been blocked off to any through traffic, and a member of BCSO Negotiation Team has responded to the scene. Warrants for grand theft have reportedly been obtained.

We’ll continue to update this situation as more information becomes available.

