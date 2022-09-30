Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds from Ian moving through our skies. Outflow from the system may bring through a few clouds by mid to late morning as well. But an overall mostly sunny day will be expected for NWFL.

Ian is back to hurricane strength as it heads toward South Carolina. While winds will not be as strong as when the system made landfall in Florida, it’ll still bring heavy flooding rains and storm surge to the Mid-Atlantic States today. Eventually the storms diminishes tonight into the Appalachian Mountains.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly wind it’s brought to NWFL has subsided some this morning. And overall today should be less breezy compared to the past couple days with a 10-15mph northerly wind.

It’s brought temperatures back down into the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast this morning for a comfortably cool feel. A few clouds will develop from the outflow of Ian this morning. Sunshine will be more prevalent into the afternoon and that will help eventually push highs up to near 81 by the late afternoon.

We’ll keep that sunshine around into the weekend with comfortably cool mornings continuing and more seasonal afternoons in the low to mid 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a lighter northerly wind at 10-15 mph. Highs today eventually reach up to near 81 by the late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful weekend ahead with comfortably cool mornings and warm but less humid afternoons under sunshine.

