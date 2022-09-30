Shucking Oysters with a Champion

Angry Tuna Seafood’s Annual Oyster Shucking Contest
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel7 Today team was in for quite a show this morning with the oyster shucking National Champion. Honor Allen also holds the title of second in the world after recently competing in Ireland.

The pro-shucker stopped by today to show off his skills, teach us a thing or two, and invite viewers to Angry Tuna Seafood’s annual oyster shucking contest.

Allen will be the head judge at the event that is set to take place this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Angry Tuna Seafood is located in Pier Park and will have food specials, drink specials, music, and games along with the contest.

Angry Tuna Seafood co-owner, Tim Jacob, says the event will feature twelve of the best oyster shuckers in the area and encourages everyone to come out and have a great time.

He says the event is also good preparation for the national championship in a couple weeks. Allen will be defending his national title at the U.S Oyster Festival in Maryland coming up on October 15 and 16.

To learn how to shuck an oyster with Allen and more info about the event, click the videos below.

