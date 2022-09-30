Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a beautiful night tonight with cool temps. Lows will fall into the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be North at 15 mph. On Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a little lighter and N/NE at 10-15 mph. The nice weather continues through the weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Right now we do not have rain in the forecast for the next week.

In the tropics Ian will make another landfall in South Carolina Friday and bring heavy rain to SC and North Carolina. Elsewhere TD 11 fizzled over the open Atlantic and another wave has a 30% chance to develop as it comes off of Africa.

