High School Football Week 6 highlight and scores

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 6

Tuesday

Franklin 7 Wakulla Chr. 33

Wednesday

South Walton 45 Rutherford 6

Friday

Mosley 21 Chiles 28

Blountstown Port St. Joe

N. Bay Haven 0 Bay 48

Niceville 13 Crestview 9

Liberty 0 Sneads 34

Freeport 34 Bozeman 24

West Florida 50 Walton 29

Wewahitchka 14 Cottondale 30

Holmes 42 Vernon 0

Godby 22 Marianna 14

Munroe 54 Rocky Bayou 0

Pine Forest 54 FWB 0

Destin 6 Jay 25

Bye: Arnold, Chipley, Graceville, Choctaw

