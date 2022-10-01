High School Football Week 6 highlight and scores
High School Football/Week 6
Tuesday
Franklin 7 Wakulla Chr. 33
Wednesday
South Walton 45 Rutherford 6
Friday
Mosley 21 Chiles 28
Blountstown Port St. Joe
N. Bay Haven 0 Bay 48
Niceville 13 Crestview 9
Liberty 0 Sneads 34
Freeport 34 Bozeman 24
West Florida 50 Walton 29
Wewahitchka 14 Cottondale 30
Holmes 42 Vernon 0
Godby 22 Marianna 14
Munroe 54 Rocky Bayou 0
Pine Forest 54 FWB 0
Destin 6 Jay 25
Bye: Arnold, Chipley, Graceville, Choctaw
