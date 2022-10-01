Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

