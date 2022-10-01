Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very nice night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s/60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be NW at 5-10 mph. The sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through next week.

In the tropics Ian is now post-tropical over the Carolinas, but will continue to dump heavy rain over the Carolinas, Virginia, and West Virginia. An area of disturbed weather near Africa has a 60% chance to develop, but poses no threat to the U.S. Elsewhere, the tropics look quiet for the next week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Ian Landfall
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this mornings conditions.
Friday Forecast
Sunny and dry weather continues for us as Ian move toward the Carolinas.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll remain breezy today.
Thursday Forecast
Breezy and cooler weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast