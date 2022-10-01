Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very nice night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s/60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be NW at 5-10 mph. The sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through next week.

In the tropics Ian is now post-tropical over the Carolinas, but will continue to dump heavy rain over the Carolinas, Virginia, and West Virginia. An area of disturbed weather near Africa has a 60% chance to develop, but poses no threat to the U.S. Elsewhere, the tropics look quiet for the next week.

