First official day of practice for GCSC Men’s basketball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today marked the first official day schools like Gulf Coast could have organized basketball practice.

But just because today is the first official day doesn’t mean coach Gaffney and his guys have been twiddling their thumbs all summer. They’ve been working and working for a while.

Gaffney, starting his 4th season at GCSC, is coming into the year with the most returning players he’s ever had. His guys know the system, they know the level of competition and they know what coach expects from them each game. There’s a level of comfort and calmness as the season approaches.

“This year we have 8 guys back it’s the most ever and one was a red-shirt, so we actually have 9 guys who know what they’re doing. That’s huge for us, to have 9 guys back, you know we were the 30th ranked team in the Mass-U ratings in the country, so out of 450 teams we were ranked 30th best by the computer. You got 9 guys coming back , you feel like “hey we kind of got this, we know what we’re doing.” We played double digits games against national ranked teams last year so these guys already know what it’s like, they’ve been through the Panhandle grind, they know what it’s like to play the #1 team in the country, 2, 3, 4, they’ve done it. They know what’s going on, it makes it way way easier.”

Coach Gaffney and the Commodores will use the month of October to tighten up and focus on the little details before their first game of the year on November first.

