Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California.(Stockton Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department’s Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap.

The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown, McFadden said.

Police said he was the fifth man fatally shot since July 8 within a radius of a few square miles. Detectives believe all five homicides are related “based on our investigation and the reports we are receiving,” McFadden said.

Police said the victims were each walking alone when they were killed in the evening or early morning in the city of 320,000 residents about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the state capital, Sacramento.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 54; four of the men were Hispanic and one was white, McFadden said.

“We are committed to protecting our community and solving these cases utilizing all the resources at our disposal including YOU. We need YOUR help!!!! If anyone, has information regarding these investigations, call us immediately. Please remember our victims have grieving family members who need resolution. If you know something, say something,” the chief wrote on Facebook.

The city of Stockton put up a $75,000 reward, and Stockton Crime Stoppers offered an additional $10,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to...
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road...
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say