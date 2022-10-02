Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Save the Closet” is accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The local non-profit provides free clothing to people affected by natural disasters and individuals experiencing life transitions, and is now headed to South Florida. The organization is accepting donations of gently used clothes and shoes.

Donations can be dropped off at the store near Hutchinson Boulevard in Panama City Beach. There is a 24/7 drop-off trailer outside the shop for your convenience.

“Save the Closet” also offers high-end boutique shopping and a free clothing giveaway to locals in need.

