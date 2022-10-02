New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer

Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to...
Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to unlock the door of a house on Lake Seminole, according to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies.(JCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person, possibly under the influence of drugs, walking along Lack Seminole Road near River Road.

Authorities said they were told the suspect, Amber Montoya, used a hammer to smash the window on a front door of a house on Lake Seminole. They said she allegedly tried to unlock the door and enter the house.

We’re told the homeowner confronted Montoya with a gun and told her to leave. Deputies said Montoya caused more than $400 in damages to the house.

Deputies said Montoya will be charged with Burglary of an Occupied Structure and Criminal Mischief.

