Panama City Beach kicks off “Paws In The Park”

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends.

The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.

Debbie Ingram, the Communications Director for Panama City Beach says the event was a success.

“We had a really great turnout today here at Conservation Park. Probably 300 people and their pets turned out,” Ingram said. “So we had lots of vendors here, we gave away freebees, there was a dunking booth, we had several contests so it was just a fun event for everybody and everything was free.”

The city is planning to make “Paws in the Park” an annual event.

