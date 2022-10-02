Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The forecast for the upcoming week is both simple and enjoyable.

A very dry airmass will sit stationary over NWFL and squash rain chances for the next 7 days. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s inland and around 60 at the coast. Winds out of the north will help maintain that brisk feel across the area.

On Sunday, clear skies persist as highs climb into the mid 80′s. Northerly winds at around 10 mph will help provide lower dewpoints and rain chances near zero.

An upper-level trough noses into the region throughout the week, helping to keep temperatures seasonable and dew points low despite an abundance of sunshine. While humidity creeps up by Thursday, a late-week front will squash dewpoints for a second time as we hold on to our fall feel in the Panhandle.

In the tropics, Ian is beginning to fizzle out as it provides rainfall in the Ohio river valley. A tropical wave near Africa has a 70% chance of development, but a turn to the north is expected and it will likely have zero impacts to land. Outside of these features, the tropics appear to be quiet through next weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.