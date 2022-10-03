Bay County Sheriff Ford honored at NFL game along with other first responders

Bay County Sheriff Ford honored at NFL game along with other first responders.
Bay County Sheriff Ford honored at NFL game along with other first responders.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A familiar face could be seen on the 50-yard line at the Raymond James Stadium Sunday night, before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the Tampa Bay Bucs, before the game on Sunday, several first responders, including Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, were invited to participate in the coin toss before the game.

Sheriff Ford has been down in Southwest Florida, working in his role as the chairman of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force.

