Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend

Deputies say that during the argument, Davis grabbed a hammer, hit herself with it, and ran out...
Deputies say that during the argument, Davis grabbed a hammer, hit herself with it, and ran out of the house.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.

According to the release, Davis then went to her car, grabbed a gun, and shot several rounds at the house, where one of the bullets hit the victim in the thigh area.

Davis was arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

