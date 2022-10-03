Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.

According to the release, Davis then went to her car, grabbed a gun, and shot several rounds at the house, where one of the bullets hit the victim in the thigh area.

Davis was arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

