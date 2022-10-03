Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re enjoying a nice sunny streak, with pleasant temperatures as well!

The Panhandle is continuing to enjoy dry conditions and clear skies thanks to a welcome drop in dew points and moisture in the atmosphere. Northeasterly winds will persist today holding the dry air mass in place over the region. Temperatures are quickly climbing from their morning lows in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Highs today will reach the mid 80′s throughout Northwest Florida.

Conditions will be similar throughout the next week. Influence from the upper level jet stream will cause some slight changes, though. The development of a weak upper-level ridge will allow temps to reach the upper 80′s area-wide mid-week. Then, a late week cold front will knock highs and lows down by a few degrees while reinforcing the dry air mass with dew points in the 40′s.

In the tropics, two areas are being monitored for development. The first one near Cape Verde off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of formation in the next 5 days, but poses no threat to land. Another area, around 900 miles east of the windward isles, has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as it approaches the Caribbean. Currently, that system appears likely to march west into Central America with minimal development, but it’s always worth watching the Caribbean during the peak time of Hurricane season.

