Monday Forecast

More sunshine and pleasant warmth this week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re enjoying a nice sunny streak, with pleasant temperatures as well!

The Panhandle is continuing to enjoy dry conditions and clear skies thanks to a welcome drop in dew points and moisture in the atmosphere. Northeasterly winds will persist today holding the dry air mass in place over the region. Temperatures are quickly climbing from their morning lows in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Highs today will reach the mid 80′s throughout Northwest Florida.

Conditions will be similar throughout the next week. Influence from the upper level jet stream will cause some slight changes, though. The development of a weak upper-level ridge will allow temps to reach the upper 80′s area-wide mid-week. Then, a late week cold front will knock highs and lows down by a few degrees while reinforcing the dry air mass with dew points in the 40′s.

In the tropics, two areas are being monitored for development. The first one near Cape Verde off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of formation in the next 5 days, but poses no threat to land. Another area, around 900 miles east of the windward isles, has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as it approaches the Caribbean. Currently, that system appears likely to march west into Central America with minimal development, but it’s always worth watching the Caribbean during the peak time of Hurricane season.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to...
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
Local non-profit offers aid to hurricane victims.
Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef

Latest News

Sunday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast 10/1/22
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this mornings conditions.
Friday Forecast
Sunny and dry weather continues for us as Ian move toward the Carolinas.
Thursday Evening Forecast