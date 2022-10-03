Reports of theft on Washington County school campuses leads to arrest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect was arrested on Monday after deputies say several items were stolen from schools in Washington County.

According to officials, a call was made to Washington County Communications Center on September 14 from Chipley High School about a golf cart being supposedly stolen.

A week later passed, and deputies say another call was received from Roulhac Middle School about chainsaws allegedly missing from the grounds.

Investigators say they later found evidence that claimed 37-year-old Marvin Dewayne Baker as a suspect, and were able to recover the reportedly stolen items, along with a handheld blower that had allegedly been stolen from Washington County Public Works Facility back in August.

Baker was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. He was charged with three counts of felony theft, two counts burglary of an unoccupied structure and dealing in stolen property.

Officials say this case is still under investigation and more charges could be pending.

