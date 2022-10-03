Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season

Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season
By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 6 weeks already down in high school football... only 3 Panhandle teams remain undefeated; Chipley, Niceville and Sneads.

Sneads coming off a big 34-0 win over Liberty this Friday have pretty much dominated every game they’ve played.

The dynamic backfield of QB Aven Tyus and Jason Patterson has their offense flowing and the collective talent on defense stymies opponents at every turn.

Head coach Bill Thomas knows even at the top his team needs to keep improving if they want to keep winning and understands heavy is the head that wears the crown.

“Winning on Friday night feels a lot better than losing that’s for sure. For us, just because we’re undefeated doesn’t mean that we can’t go the other direction. We talk about either you’re going to get better or you’re going to get worse every week, you never stay the same. For us we got to focus on getting better. We keep things called absolutes, things that you absolutely can not do and win and when we break absolutes our idea is to hold the kids accountable for breaking absolutes. Because being the undefeated team is great until you get beat.”

Pirates are on a bye this week then prepare to take on Lighthouse Private on the Oct. 13th.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to...
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Latest News

First official day of practice for GCSC Men's basketball
First official day of practice for GCSC Men’s basketball
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week 6 highlight and scores
Arnold Coach Jones is getting ready to help coach Team Panama in the World Baseball Classic...
Arnold coach heads to World Baseball qualifier
High School Football and Volleyball highlights and scores for Wednesday, September 28th