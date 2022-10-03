Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 6 weeks already down in high school football... only 3 Panhandle teams remain undefeated; Chipley, Niceville and Sneads.

Sneads coming off a big 34-0 win over Liberty this Friday have pretty much dominated every game they’ve played.

The dynamic backfield of QB Aven Tyus and Jason Patterson has their offense flowing and the collective talent on defense stymies opponents at every turn.

Head coach Bill Thomas knows even at the top his team needs to keep improving if they want to keep winning and understands heavy is the head that wears the crown.

“Winning on Friday night feels a lot better than losing that’s for sure. For us, just because we’re undefeated doesn’t mean that we can’t go the other direction. We talk about either you’re going to get better or you’re going to get worse every week, you never stay the same. For us we got to focus on getting better. We keep things called absolutes, things that you absolutely can not do and win and when we break absolutes our idea is to hold the kids accountable for breaking absolutes. Because being the undefeated team is great until you get beat.”

Pirates are on a bye this week then prepare to take on Lighthouse Private on the Oct. 13th.

