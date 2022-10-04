Another fugitive captured in two-state double murder

Davante Laque Williams was arrested after a search of a property in Dothan on Tuesday.
Davante Laque Williams, 32 (pictured left), faces charges of Capital Murder, as well as Kidnapping first degree and Abuse of a Corpse. Cherall Willis, 33 (pictured right), is behind bars on a first degree charge of Hindering Prosecution.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another fugitive in a two-state double murder, as well as a person who helped him with evading law enforcement, are now behind bars according to Dothan Police.

In a Tuesday press release from the department, officers with Dothan PD as well as U.S. Marshals responded to a residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue on October 4.

During a search of the properties, authorities located and arrested 32-year-old Davante Laque Williams of Dothan. In addition, 33-year-old Cherall Willis, also of Dothan, was taken into custody by police.

This arrest is another in a string of arrests surrounding the double murder case of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry involving law enforcement in Dothan as well as Holmes County, FL Sheriff’s Office.

2 women were arrested on September 26 for assisting Williams with avoiding arrest, while arrests of Sheena Marie Thurman, David Allen Bastian, and Joshua Deavours Parks in direct connection with the murders were also made over the past several weeks.

Williams has been booked on no bond with charges of Capital Murder, as well as Kidnapping first degree and Abuse of a Corpse. Willis is behind bars on a first degree charge of Hindering Prosecution, with her bond set at $15,000.

Authorities are still on the lookout for a fourth suspect, MacAuthur Mike Hawkins. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

WANTED: MacAuthur Mike Hawkins – Capital Murder, Kidnapping First Degree, and Abuse of a Corpse(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)

