Callaway revitalization coming to life

By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway’s economic growth since Hurricane Michael is something worth noting.

“Now as far as economic development growth, we’re booming with new restaurants, businesses, shops, grocery stores,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “It’s a great time to be over here on the East side.”

It’s also a short drive to Tyndall Air Force Base.

The influx of both airmen and contractors expected to come to Callaway is something Cook is eying closely.

“We know they’re coming in by the droves,” Cook said. “They’re looking for office space. They’re looking for places for their people to stay.”

Cook says Callaway is making so much progress on the commercial side that it’s even running out of room.

They’re remnants of the Beacon Point Plaza Shopping Center damaged by Michael.

“More than 75% of those buildings were damaged or destroyed, so we went through whenever the Hometown Revitalization grants came out through the state, we applied for a grant for them because it’ll bring in so many new jobs.”

“I’m running out of commercial space right now.”

There are also fast-food joints that recently opened for business.

“So this one we have slated to do over $3 million,” Whataburger Area Manager Zach Wallen said. “We’re pushing for, hopefully, our sales plan is around $3.5 million. We hope to meet that.”

There are a number of non-disclosure agreements in place with regard to which companies are coming to Callaway.

City officials say restaurants, a retail store, and a bank are expected to come to the area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

