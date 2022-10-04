Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another nice fall night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland to near 60 at the coast. On Tuesday expect sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The forecast continues to be warm and dry this week. We will see an uptick in the humidity through the end of the week until a cool front drier us out again. Highs this weekend will increase from the low 80s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and increase into the 60s. A cold front will bring slightly cooler, less humid air starting Friday and through the weekend. The forecast stays dry through at least next Monday.

In the tropics there are 2 areas of interest, but neither one looks like it poses a U.S. threat.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

