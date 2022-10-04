Tiger Sharks celebrate win over Blountstown, moves on to game with Vernon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Port St. Joe football team is already working towards it’s week 7 game which will come on the home field Friday against Vernon. That while the folks around Port St. Joe are celebrating a rather big win this past Friday night over rival Blountstown. Coach Tanner Jones and his guys putting the clamps on the Tigers big time, holding a good Blountstown offense to just a total of 162 yards. And it kept the Tigers offense off the board, the only Blountstown score came on a fumble return for a touchdown. That game ending 24-6 and it puts St. Joe up there with undefeated Sneads in terms of seeding for both the SSAC and the state playoffs down the road. Coach Tanner Jones Monday quick to credit the guys on that Sharks D who really put in the effort in the win Friday. “Defensively we played really really well. You know are 3 D-lineman for most of the night, Saylor Tull, Jay Stuckey and Gavin Lee played unbelievable. They made a lot of plays in the backfield, wrecked havoc all night with their offensive line. And our linebackers cleaned it up, our outside linebackers were able to force the counter back inside. And bring it back to those big guys.”

Again coach Jones and the guys, now 4-1, with their sights now set on Vernon, a team coach Jones says, has the ability to come east and give the Sharks problems, despite what their 0-5 record may indicate. And the coach telling me he didn’t give his guys long to celebrate the rivalry win before setting their sights on the Yellow Jackets.

“You know for the kids, enjoy it, you’ve got the weekend, you’ve got two days.” Jones told me. “And then on Monday come back ready to work. We have another opponent and we have another game we have to get ready for. I think for most of the coaches it was that night and then Saturday we’re already starting to work on Vernon and look at our personnel, what we need to fix. Special teams wise and offensive line wise. We lost our starting left guard and one of our defensive tackles on the second drive of the game, Uwenses Benedict. We’re hoping, fingers crossed it’s not an ACL. But that was one of the things we talked about in the meeting yesterday, who is going to replace him and where do we go from here.”

That game with Vernon Friday set for 7:30 eastern, and is one of many we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

