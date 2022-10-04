Tiger Sharks defense collectively earns Player of the Week honors

honor PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Once again our Player of the Week honor was a tough call, but we thought it best to dole this honor out in a collective form. And that collective, if you will, is the defensive unit at Port St. Joe. Coach Jones and the Tiger Sharks beating Blountstown in a key 1A battle Friday night 24-6. The only score for Blountstown coming on a fumble return, so the Sharks defense not giving up any points. They held the Tigers to 162 yards total, forced 7 punts, got a sack, several tackles for loss and forced two turnovers. One fumble and an interception late in the game by Travis Jenkins, which stunted a Tigers scoring drive and led the clinching points in the game. Just an incredible group effort for the Tiger Sharks defense, says St. Joe head coach coach Tanner Jones!

“We didn’t have but maybe, honestly, nine solo tackles in the whole game.” Jones told me Monday via Zoom. “It literally is the whole defense swarming to the football. And it is a lot of fun and it’s scary when there’s a pile of you know, nine purple and gold jerseys and then two guys are running in on the side just because they want to, they all want to get to the ball. And it’s exciting to watch.”

