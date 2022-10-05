Adopt a Pet at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with two feisty kittens ready for adoption.

These rascals and many other animals are available at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter just waiting for you to walk in. Turner explained just how easy the adoption process is and encouraged viewers to consider adding a new furry addition to their home this season.

If you would like to hear more on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

