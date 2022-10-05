American Charlie Grill and Tavern GOTW - Navarre at Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins will get a head start on the rest of the area teams here in week 7. Coach Whiddon and his guys will be hosting Navarre tomorrow night, as part of the shared rotation with the other Bay County teams at Tommy Oliver.

The Dolphins more than happy to get back on the field a day early this week, as they are coming off a rather bizarre loss over in Tallahassee last week.

Mosley scored early on, in fact less than a minute into the game on this long run. Eventually they built a 21-6 lead and then watched Chiles score 22 unanswered points in the second half, including a TD with less than a minute to play, to win that game 28-21. So to say the least, it was a tough weekend of introspection for coach Whiddon and his team.

" It was definitely not good to blow a 15 point lead at halftime. In a game that we were dominating in all aspects for a half. I mean there’s nobody to blame but ourselves. You know watching it back there’s a couple of things that we’re all kicking ourselves on. You know there’s definitely some mental mistakes that we made. You know there’s some calls that I wish I could have done differently. But obviously it is what it is, we’ve got to own it and we’ve got to learn from it.”

The Dolphins will hit the home field Thursday with a 4-2 mark. Wins over Delaware Valley, Arnold Leon and Wakulla. The losses to Bay in week two, and last week, the shocking loss at Chiles.

“You know we’ve just got to be better. Our focus has got to be a lot better. You know I thought there in the second half our focus you know needed to be better. And that’s gonna be kind of the message, what’s our focus going to be like over the next coming weeks? So we’ll find out, like I said we’ll find out a lot about our football team here in the coming weeks. Navarre is four and one, a good football team. Coach Walls does a great job running his program. They are tough, disciplined, hard-nosed. We went over there last year and it was a tough ball game and I expect it to be a tough ball game again Thursday night.”

The Raiders, coming east with a 4-1 record with blowout wins over Fort Walton Beach, Rickards Tate and Leon. Their only loss a 39-9 defeat at the hands of 6-0 Pine Forest.

That game tomorrow night set for 7 at Chapman Field.

