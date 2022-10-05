Bay County Commissioners approve property tax exemption for new company

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved a 10-year property tax exemption for a boating manufacturing company Mocama Marine, LLC at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We give them a tax break on their property tax,” Dozier said. “The way we recover that money we’re giving them a break on is by the new jobs and the salaries they’re paying. They’re going to pay more than the average pay in Bay County, 115% more than the average pay in Bay County, so it helps us increase the pay scale in Bay County. It helps the worker out.”

NewsChannel 7 is told that 115% of the average pay in Bay County amounts to roughly $55,000 a year.

Mocama Marine will be moving into the “Old Century” boat property off Highway 231. The company said it will be providing more than 100 jobs in the area.

“That’s from general manager to frontline technician,” Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said. “They’ll be looking for laminators and final assembly, so it’s across the board.”

Hardin said Mocama Marine would manufacture action-craft and south wind deck boats.

County leaders say it’ll also invest more than $10 million in Bay County. The exact date as to when it will move to the area wasn’t announced.

However, Hardin said the company plans to start hiring after the first of the year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.