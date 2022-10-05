Breast cancer survivor gets honored

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Haney Technical College held quite a surprise for one of their students.

Years ago, Angelia Robinson was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Robinson, now a student in the nursing program at Haney Technical College, is a breast cancer survivor.

For over a month, classmates gathered together trying to find a way to honor her.

Dressed in pink, they decided to line the classroom and present Robinson with flowers and hugs.

Robinson, a mother, grandmother, and student is grateful to have caught this early on.

“I get to be around my kids” Robinson, LPN/Nursing program student at Haney Technical College, said. “I get to love on my kids, love on my grandkids. Still be with my grandmother cause my grandmother had cancer right before I did. I just thank god that I’m still here.”

Robinson is on her way to being 6 years cancer free.

She encourages everyone to go see a doctor and get tested.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.