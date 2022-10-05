Correcting the staff shortages in the correctional field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the nation, there have been staff shortages- from pilots to healthcare employees. It’s no different at jails and prisons.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of correctional officers is projected to decline 10 percent from 2021 to 2031. But the bureau also predicts about 33,300 openings, on average, for correctional officers, are expected each year during that time.

The Bay Correctional Facility is working to attract more hires.

“You have the opportunity to have a great work environment, then you have the opportunity to sow into a human being,” Jesse Williams, the warden of the Bay Correctional Facility, said.

Now, potential employees have an opportunity to make more money.

The facility has added higher pay and more incentives to attract workers. Williams said they have seen an increase in interested individuals, but they still need more to join their team.

When we think of jobs in a correctional facility, many of us think of correctional officers. However, Williams said there is a variety of jobs available.

“We’re looking for correctional officers, we’re looking for sergeants, we’re looking for educators and teachers,” Williams said. “We’re looking for administrative positions to be filled as well.”

If you’re not sure a job in corrections is for you, it’s easy to find out.

“If you’re hesitant, come on out and talk to us. if you have questions, come see us, call us and ask.”

The warden hopes incentives, higher pay, and more awareness about opportunities will help correct the shortages in the correctional field.

