Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos.

Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.

If you take a look around the property, you’ll see caution tape lining it just to keep everybody out.

“It’s like total destruction. The boats are like on top of each other,” Daniela Tudose, a Sarasota resident, said.

The unbelievable sight left behind by Hurricane Ian is catching the attention of many in Placida.

“I saw this and I turned around because I was like, I saw that and I was like Woah. This is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life,” a local said.

Those working closely with Palm Harbor Marina said it’s been an overwhelming couple of days handling cleanups and questions.

“Trust me we want to help them out as fast as we can but there are limits to what we can do and the phone calls they certainly don’t help,” Captain Thomas Healey said.

Captain Healey works just next door at Marine Max, where water drenched the roof, and left the building to be a total loss.

“We are mobilizing teams and units and we’re going to have temporary offices set up here shortly,” Healey said.

In the meantime, neighboring marinas are seeing similar storm impacts.

Just down the road, Gasparilla Marina has multiple structures dipping downward and pushing countless boats down with them.

While both marinas declined to comment Captain Healey says it’s a tough time for everyone right now.

“We ask that you give us time and kind of stay out of the way. I’ve got people who have been wanting to boat down and to help but that’s really no help,” Healey said.

It’s also hard to put an exact dollar amount on the damage in the area because they haven’t been able to fully assess the property yet.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Deputies say that during the argument, Davis grabbed a hammer, hit herself with it, and ran out...
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
A suspect was arrested on Monday after deputies say several items were stolen from schools in...
Reports of theft on Washington County school campuses leads to arrest
Local non-profit offers aid to hurricane victims.
Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims

Latest News

Dolphins beat Lincoln Tuesday
Mosley beats Lincoln in straight sets Tuesday
Chloe Le is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student-Athlete of the Week
Chloe Le is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law has...
Safe Streets for All in Bay County
Bay High School embodies inclusivity with SGA mentorship program
Bay High School embodies inclusivity with SGA mentorship program