Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos.

Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.

If you take a look around the property, you’ll see caution tape lining it just to keep everybody out.

“It’s like total destruction. The boats are like on top of each other,” Daniela Tudose, a Sarasota resident, said.

The unbelievable sight left behind by Hurricane Ian is catching the attention of many in Placida.

“I saw this and I turned around because I was like, I saw that and I was like Woah. This is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life,” a local said.

Those working closely with Palm Harbor Marina said it’s been an overwhelming couple of days handling cleanups and questions.

“Trust me we want to help them out as fast as we can but there are limits to what we can do and the phone calls they certainly don’t help,” Captain Thomas Healey said.

Captain Healey works just next door at Marine Max, where water drenched the roof, and left the building to be a total loss.

“We are mobilizing teams and units and we’re going to have temporary offices set up here shortly,” Healey said.

In the meantime, neighboring marinas are seeing similar storm impacts.

Just down the road, Gasparilla Marina has multiple structures dipping downward and pushing countless boats down with them.

While both marinas declined to comment Captain Healey says it’s a tough time for everyone right now.

“We ask that you give us time and kind of stay out of the way. I’ve got people who have been wanting to boat down and to help but that’s really no help,” Healey said.

It’s also hard to put an exact dollar amount on the damage in the area because they haven’t been able to fully assess the property yet.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.