PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast presents the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk this Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Registration for the walk opens at 8:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m.

This is the event’s first year back since Hurricane Michael. Tony Super, Board Member of the association, says the support from the community has been beautiful to see. He says they are all happy to be back.

Down Syndrome Association President, Bryan Joy, encourages families from all areas to come out to the event. He said it is a good place to reengage, reconnect, and just have a great time.

To hear more about the event from some friendly faces, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.