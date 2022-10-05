Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast presents the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast presents the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk this Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Registration for the walk opens at 8:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m.

This is the event’s first year back since Hurricane Michael. Tony Super, Board Member of the association, says the support from the community has been beautiful to see. He says they are all happy to be back.

Down Syndrome Association President, Bryan Joy, encourages families from all areas to come out to the event. He said it is a good place to reengage, reconnect, and just have a great time.

To hear more about the event from some friendly faces, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A suspect was arrested on Monday after deputies say several items were stolen from schools in...
Reports of theft on Washington County school campuses leads to arrest
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian.
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Local non-profit offers aid to hurricane victims.
Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims

Latest News

Down Syndrome Association
Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast presents the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk
Wear it Wednesday Tailgating Styes with Out of the Box part two
Wear it Wednesday Tailgating Styes with Out of the Box Gifts
850Strong Student of the Week is Cody Clark
850Strong Student of the Week is Cody Clark
The 2022 Roy Crecelius Golf Tournament Begins Friday Morning
The 2022 Roy Crecelius Golf Tournament Begins Friday Morning