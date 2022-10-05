Gulf Coast volleyball coach talks about team’s impressive run so far this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast volleyball team is proving to be a real contender this season. Not just within the Sun Lakes Conference, but beyond! Coach Scott Allen and the team starting the season with 16 straight victories. They did not lose a match until just last week, falling at home against Pensacola last Wednesday. Since then, they racked up another win. Eight of those wins coming at home, and nine coming on the road, so these Commodores proving to be just as tough away from home as they on the floor at the Harrison Field House. Tuesday afternoon I spoke with coach Allen about this team, and if he is surprised by the high level of play it’s displayed all season long. “I’m not surprised. I could tell the first day that we got in the gym that we had that level within us.” coach Allen told me. “Maybe a little surprised at how long we’ve been able to play at such a high level. Just because it’s such a tough conference. It’s a very tough division to play in. Most teams are pretty evenly matched. And so we feel like on a lot of these nights, you know whoever is playing well, whoever is playing the best that night is probably going to come out with a win. And so it’s tough to just come out and get away and get a win just on talent.” The coach went on to say “You have to be executing pretty well. It’s tough to just look at a teams record and their roster and say OK that’s the team that’s going to win. In our conference, and in our division in the north, of the Sun Lakes conference, it just doesn’t work that way. So I’m really, I would say I’m probably not surprised, but I am very happy with the way the way the ladies have been executing and playing for the season so far.”

The Commodores are back in action Monday at home against Pensacola Christian. That starts the final 8 match stretch run leading into the Conference tournament set for Palatka in early November.

