Safe Streets for All in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A federal program is aimed at making Bay County’s roadways safer. The federal infrastructure bill passed last year has a new program coming to the area: Safe Streets For All.

Some of the intersections they are planning to study are Titus at 231, Harrison at 98 and Baldwin at 77.

Some of the improvements could range from adding turn lanes or timing of lights based on the analysis. The program is to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the roadways.

Robert Carroll, Chairman of the Bay County Commission believes this study will be helpful for pedestrians and motorists.

“We are asking for this grant now and as soon as the grant is available we will have our match and we will proceed with the intersection studies,” said Carroll.

A county official says it costs around $200,000. $40,000 would come from the county and $160,000 from the federal government.

There is no set date on when this study will begin.

