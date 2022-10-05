This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....

850Strong Student of the Week
By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cody Clark is an 8th grade student at University Academy.

“He came to us last year at the beginning of the year and he’s turned into one of our top students that we have on campus,” Principal Wes Smith of University Academy, said.

Excelling in the classroom isn’t the only thing that interests Cody.

“I like doing boy scouts and camping on the weekends,” Clark said. “Oh I do track and field for like shot put and disks. I practice on that when I get a chance.”

Cody holds a 4.5 GPA , but even more impressive was his state testing scores last year.

“Cody was one of a few students in the county to receive a perfect score on both the Algebra I EOC and the Civics EOC,” Principal Smith said.

The secret to this success may not be what you think.

“I don’t really study that hard actually,” Clark said. “I just retain the information. So I guess stuff just clicks for me.”

His teachers say his future is bright.

“Cody’s a great student and I think he’s going to be a college professor one day,” Dianne Johnston, 7th grade Civics Teacher at University Academy said.

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Cody Clark.

