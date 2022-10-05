Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 50s inland to near 60 at the coast. Winds will be East at 5 mph and then turn Calm. On Wednesday still be be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. The weather gets warmer and a bit more humid through Friday before a cold front knocks down the humidity again for the weekend. We see another warm up next week with still no sign of rain.

In the tropics TD 12 formed in the Atlantic, but poses no threat to land. Meanwhile another wave near the Windward Islands has a 70% chance to develop in the Caribbean. For now there are no indications of a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

