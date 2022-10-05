Wear it Wednesday Tailgating Styes with Out of the Box Gifts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With football season in full swing, it is only right to feature some great fall tailgating styles with Out of the Box Gifts and More.

Caroline Bell, owner of Out of the Box Gifts and More, stopped by the studio today to share some styling tips to keep in mind before heading off to the big game.

Bell explained that spirit and style go hand in hand. By using staples colors for clothing and then throwing your team’s swag in with fun earrings and even game day buttons can make an outfit really pop. On game day, Bell says there can never be too much bling.

While half the fun of the game is getting ready, deciding on what to wear is not the only thing to think about when attending a tailgate. Bell said her mom taught her to never show up empty handed. In order to be fashionable and polite, you can bring a tailgating gift bag filled with cute and simple game day essentials to give to the party host.

Out of the Box Gifts and More is located at 838 W. 23rd St Panama City, FL 32405 and open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can also shop online at their website here.

To see the perfect accessories to go with your game day spirit, watch the videos attached.

