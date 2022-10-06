2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian.
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
Local non-profit offers aid to hurricane victims.
Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims
Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World...
World’s oldest living dog dies at 22
Davante Laque Williams, 32 (pictured left), faces charges of Capital Murder, as well as...
Another fugitive captured in two-state double murder

Latest News

Schultz said on Sept. 25, two women approached Schmidt and asked for money.
Man with Down syndrome robbed while at work
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says