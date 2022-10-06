Decorating for the Spooky Season with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spooky season is upon us and what better way to welcome the season than with lots and lots of decorations.

Sarah Kirkland Marler stopped by the studio today to show off her designs and give viewers some helpful home decor ideas. Marler brought along some finished products and one empty pumpkin to show how these beautiful pieces come together.

Marler explain that the individual pieces for these designs can come from anywhere. Simply gathering cute and random things while shopping can turn into a great finished product with a little creativity.

To contact Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs, find her on Facebook here. Watch these designs come to life by clicking the videos attached.

