Gulf County wildfire

INDIAN PASS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Forest Service worked alongside the Gulf County Fire Department to contain a wildfire near Indian Pass on Wednesday.

We are told by the Forest Service the fire started around 2 P.M. and was 125 acres, and is 100% contained.

They tell us they had a ton of support on the ground and in the sky. Gulf County emergency management says first responders were able to protect all structures.

At this time, Florida Service officials say they have stopped issuing burn permits due to dry weather conditions. They say all it takes is one spark to start a wildfire.

