Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims.

Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit areas, and those affected by Hurricane Michael want to help.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations joined the Northside Rotary Club in Panama City to offer a chance to win eleven different items.

The drawing for the items will be Monday, October 10th, at 12:00 p.m. Items include gift baskets, signs, a dresser, and much more.

All donations will be sent to the local rotary chapter in Fort Myers.

Organizers tell us it’s important for Hurricane Ian victims to know help is coming.

”I think it’s very important that we remember, this was us just a few short years ago,” Kathie Patterson, owner of Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations, said. “We just want to make sure that Fort Myers and that area knows that we’re here and we get it. It’s a long road to recovery, but as everybody’s shirts down there say, we’re Florida strong.”

People can also give money by dropping it in various donation boxes around St. Andrews.

