Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols.

You can read the full statement from the BDS down below:

“We know that many people who live close to A. Crawford Mosley High School probably heard a loud and disturbing noise a short time ago. Everyone is safe and no students were in danger at any time. While lighting our traditional Homecoming bonfire, something in the fire caused an explosion. Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained. We are investigating the cause of the explosion because we did not deviate from our usual bonfire lighting procedures. Again, we know the explosion was disturbing and we sincerely apologize to anyone who was concerned or scared as a result of the loud noise. We appreciate all of the calls and texts checking on us and our students, and we’re grateful that our usual safety protocols prevented anyone from being very close when the explosion occurred.”

