Panama City street will be getting a makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning.

The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax.

Panama City residents say they are excited about the project.

“[Cherry Street] has a lot of bumps,” resident Cherrie Sweet said. “You know it’s really old. It’s been here as long as I’ve been in town. My grandparents and I used to drive on it when I was a kid, so to have the road restructured will be really nice for the community.”

The entire project will be completed in three separate phases.

“You’re actually going to be able to ride a bike on the side of the road,” City of Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “There’s going to be beautiful trees. We’re going to have a wider road that will be easier to traverse and it will be something pedestrians and bikers will be able to safely go from one point to another.”

City officials said the first phase costs around $5.7 million and is expected to take roughly 300 days to complete.

They also said $3.3 million dollars is from the SRF and about $2.4 million is from the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax.

The contractor assigned to the project said he hopes to start construction within the next 30 days.

