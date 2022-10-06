The pirates are returning to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for an adventure on the high seas.

The 2022 Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Festival makes its return to Aaron Bessant Park.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the legacy of pirates who once sailed the Gulf of Mexico.

“I have pirates from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina,” Captain Mayhem, Pirates of the White Sands, said. “I have the only three-time champion of Forged in Fire coming in to do some stuff for us.”

The event takes place all weekend.

“It starts Friday and goes through Saturday and Sunday,” Jayna Leach, Chief Marketing Officer for TDC, said.

Activities include parades, contests, live music, and much more.

For more information on activities and times, you can visit the Pirates of the High Seas &Renaissance Festival website.

