Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community.

But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.

“These people are out there, they’re like the unknowns. The farm workers. The people in the little, tiny areas,” John Johnson, owner of Mr. Surf’s Surf shop, said. “And they’re not getting much media coverage and stuff like that. They’re in dire need of supplies. They’re in dire need of help”

To give them the help they need, groups here are collecting what they can. But local resident Ron Trapp says they need more.

“We need food, we need water, everything like that. we’re going to run another big truck down there to these people,” Trapp said. “We’re also bringing up chainsaws, things for the chainsaws, and other equipment.”

While it’s meaningful to these small communities to help others like them, they could use your help.

“We can’t do this alone. we have to do this together as a community,” Trapp said. “Let’s all come together and help.”

If you would like to donate, there are drop-off points at Mr. Surf’s Surf shop in Panama City Beach, and at the Holmes Valley Community Church in Vernon. Trapp says if you cannot get to either of those places, contact Mr. Surf’s or RV Trax and they will do their best to accommodate.

Items needed include electrolytes, sanitary products, cleaning supplies, generators, gasoline, yard work supplies, and medical equipment.

Mr. Surf’s Surf shop is holding a surfboard raffle, and all proceeds go to victims of the hurricane.

