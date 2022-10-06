Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather continues in NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s for most of us. As we head into Thursday expect more sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will start North, turn West in the afternoon. The temperatures and humidity increase through Friday until a cool front drops the humidity as we head into the weekend. Rain chances meanwhile will be slim to none through next week.

In the tropics TD #12 will fizzle before becoming a tropical storm and a wave in the Caribbean has an 80% chance to develop, but right now only poses a threat to the Caribbean.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

