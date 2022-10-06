Woman fends off burglar with frying pan, police say

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A woman in Kansas fought off a would-be burglar with a frying pan, police said.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to a residence Monday night for reports of an attempted burglary.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had attempted to break into the home, but the victim fought him off with a frying pan.

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections later that night.

Police said he is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

